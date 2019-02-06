National Pizza Day is here: Top pizza choices in Pleasanton for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Pleasanton boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Pizza Bello
Photo: Pizza Bello/Yelp
First up is Pizza Bello, situated at 3037 Hopyard Road, Suite C (between Valley Avenue).
This pizzeria specializes in thin crust pies, like the Carne Gourmet with pepperoni, spiced ground sausage and capicola slices; the Philly Cheesesteak with seasoned beef, red onions and bell and sweet peppers; and chicken pesto with fresh ricotta cheese and olive oil.
There are several vegetarian pizza options on hand, too, like the Desi Paneer Gourmet with paneer cheese bites and masala.
With 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Rupali M., who reviewed the restaurant on Jan. 15, wrote, "We went here for the first time and was impressed by the variety of choices they have. It was simply delicious, one of the best pizzas in town!
Pizza Bello pies are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
2. Namaste Pizza
Photo: Jan P./Yelp
Next, Namaste Pizza, located at 239 Main St., Suite A (between Abbie Street and Old Bernal Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Indian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews.
This family-run pizzeria specializes in made-to-order Indian fusion pies and breads, according to its website. On the menu, expect to see variations, such as aloo gobi with spiced cauliflower, potatoes and onions; chicken pizza masala with a creamy sauce and fresh tomatoes; and the Greek Sheek with feta, black olives and house-made walnut pesto.
You can also create your own pie by choosing from more than two dozen toppings. Gluten-free crust is available, as well. (Check out the full menu here.)
Namaste's pies are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
3. De La Torre's Trattoria
Photo: Dexter D./Yelp
Finally, De La Torre's Trattoria, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 448 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6025 W. Las Positas Blvd. (between Hopyard and Dorman roads) to see for yourself.
De La Torre's is known for its traditional, rustic Italian fare. It also features a selection of signature pizzas and build-your-own pies composed of hand-stretched dough, house-made tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and oregano.
You can choose from an array of classic toppings, like salami, anchovies, peppers and onions; or you can go the signature route with variations, like the Pizza Ultima, made with herb-roasted chicken, fresh goat cheese and balsamic syrup. (Check out the full menu here.)
De La Torre's pizzas are available for dine-in, only.