National Pizza Day is here: Top pizza choices in San Mateo for takeout and dining in

Pausa Bar & Cookery. | Photo: Rick T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, San Mateo boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Velo City Pizza



photo: velo city pizza/yelp

Topping the list is Velo City Pizza. Located at 168 W. 25th Ave., the family-owned establishment is the highest rated pizza spot in San Mateo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp. It offers a gluten-free crust option, as well as both takeout and delivery.

2. Rainbow Pizza



photo: elaine s./yelp

Next up is Baywood Park's Rainbow Pizza, situated at 112 De Anza Blvd., Suite 112, in Crystal Springs Shopping Center. With four stars out of 693 reviews on Yelp, the Italian-Greek spot is famed for its generous portions. And yes, it also delivers.

3. Pausa Bar & Cookery



photo: ken k./yelp

Pausa Bar & Cookery, an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar that offers pizza and more downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 400 Yelp reviews. Head over to 223 E. Fourth Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Original Nicks Pizzeria & Pub



Photo: sherri c./Yelp

And over in Aragon, check out Original Nicks Pizzeria & Pub, which has earned four stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American pizza pub at 1214 S. El Camino Real.
