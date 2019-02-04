National Pizza Day is upon us: top pizza choices in Concord for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Concord boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
photo: denise m./yelp
Topping the list is Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza. Located at 1110 Concord Ave., the fast-casual customizable pizza place is the highest rated spot to score a slice in Concord, boasting four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bambino's
photo: casey c./yelp
Next up is Bambino's, situated at 1895 Farm Bureau Road With four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp, the all-purpose Italian joint has plenty of pastas, soups and salads in addition to its signature pies.
3. P-ZA Pie
Photo: P-ZA Pie/Yelp
P-ZA Pie, located at 4115 Concord Blvd., Suite 70, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pizzeria, which offers both thin and thick-crust options, four stars out of 185 reviews.
4. iSlice
photo: lawrence p./yelp
iSlice, a New York-style slice establishment that first opened in Albany just over a year ago, is already another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1924 Grant St., Suite 1 to see for yourself.
5. Grant Street Pub & Pizzeria
Photo: shanise m./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Grant Street Pub & Pizzeria, which has earned 3.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American pizza pub at 1822 Grant St.