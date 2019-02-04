FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day is upon us: top pizza choices in Concord for takeout and dining in

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza. | Photo: Sivilay T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Concord boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza



photo: denise m./yelp

Topping the list is Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza. Located at 1110 Concord Ave., the fast-casual customizable pizza place is the highest rated spot to score a slice in Concord, boasting four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bambino's



photo: casey c./yelp

Next up is Bambino's, situated at 1895 Farm Bureau Road With four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp, the all-purpose Italian joint has plenty of pastas, soups and salads in addition to its signature pies.

3. P-ZA Pie



Photo: P-ZA Pie/Yelp

P-ZA Pie, located at 4115 Concord Blvd., Suite 70, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pizzeria, which offers both thin and thick-crust options, four stars out of 185 reviews.

4. iSlice



photo: lawrence p./yelp

iSlice, a New York-style slice establishment that first opened in Albany just over a year ago, is already another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1924 Grant St., Suite 1 to see for yourself.

5. Grant Street Pub & Pizzeria



Photo: shanise m./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Grant Street Pub & Pizzeria, which has earned 3.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American pizza pub at 1822 Grant St.
