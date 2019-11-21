recall

Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products containing meat and poultry have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The FSIS says the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7.

The approximate 97,272 pounds of salad products items were produced from October 14, 2019 through October 16, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 18502B" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS' statement.

Product brands include Bonduelle, Aldi Bistro, Marketside, Target Good & Gather, Ready Pac, Domino's and Signature Farms.

These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.

As part of a foodborne illness outbreak investigation, the Maryland Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label.

The state collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

Officials say most people infected with STEC 0157:H7 develop diarrhea and vomiting. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.
Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection.

A total of 17 people from 8 states -- Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington and Wisconsin -- have reported being infected with E.coli, the CDC said in a statement. Of those infected, 7 people were hospitalized.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," a statement reads.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallssaladrecalle. coliconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
GM recalls 640,000 pickups over possible carpet fires
Plastic and metal reported in some recalled cottage cheese
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Cat food recalled due to salmonella, consumers warned of counterfeit fire extinguishers, and more
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student injured after projectile on Hwy 101 hits bus
Fremont: Finding solutions to issues across the community
2 suspects arrested in connection with Orinda Halloween shooting, police say
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
'It's pretty scary' Consumers react to FDA warning about romaine lettuce grown in Salinas
Crowds flood SFO as holiday travel kicks off
Show More
Barracuda fans toss thousands of stuffed animals on ice in 5th annual tradition
Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley in need of donations
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
Legal dispute shutters popular SF restaurant unexpectedly
Caltrain, BART experiencing delays during Friday commute
More TOP STORIES News