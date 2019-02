Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 10:00PM

A New American eatery and bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 4775 Hacienda Drive, the new arrival is called Market Tavern Dublin The tavern crafts house-made cuisine, including starters like the wood-grilled octopus with potatoes and smoked paprika, entrees like the lamb burger with feta-yogurt raita and craft cocktails like the Chubby Cricket (Vida mezcal, blanco tequila, Chartreuse and absinthe) to top off the meal.Explore the dinner menu and bar offerings here. The new pub has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 44 reviews on Yelp."Wow, this all worked well together," Allen S. wrote , "We had excellent hummus and butternut squash soup appetizers. For dinner, wood-fried Kurobuta pork chop with creamy garlic grits, brussels sprouts and bacon pear chutney. We added a side of sauteed spinach for additional vegetables and flavor."And Slava C. added , "Friendly with the great hospitality, pleasant smiles and delicious treats. Outside seating has a warm pit going, where you can enjoy your drink on the chilly winter night. The food! You do can get a good selection of healthy stuff. Even the fried sprouts are done the right way."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Market Tavern Dublin is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.---