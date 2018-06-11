FOOD & DRINK

New bridal tailor Halena Couture debuts in San Jose

Photo: Halena Couture/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bridal gown and alteration spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Rose Garden, called Halena Couture, is located at 265 Meridian Ave.

Located between Park Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, Helena Couture specializes in custom bridal gowns designed to each client's specifications and measurements. The business also provides adjustments, and can reproduce particular garments that clients choose. Visit the business' website for all the details.

Halena Couture has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Overall, I would definitely recommend trying Halena Couture if you have a wedding dress you want to alter to your specifications," Yelper Ray N. said. "Also, from what it seems, she also produces wedding dresses."

And Huyen T. said, "Cute and intimate shop with quality and timely services."

Head on over to check it out: Halena Couture is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News