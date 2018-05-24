New business roundup: Divisadero Street

From a tea house to a long-anticipated Mediterranean eatery, here's an overview of three businesses that have recently arrived in the active corridor.
Boba Guys
836 Divisadero St.
Photo: daniel s./Yelp
Bubble tea chain Boba Guys debuted in April below the recently opened Che Fico Italian restaurant.
The tea shop offers classic milk tea, Hong Kong-style tea, horchata, lychee green tea and strawberry fresca, with optional tapioca balls and almond jelly. A current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jean S. noted, "The boba was nice and chewy, and the flavor of the drink with strawberry puree, whole milk, and matcha was delicious."
"Go for the boba," Benjamin H. said. "It's really the best. It's why they continue to grow and continue to have long lines. Choose the more traditional flavors. Their experiments are fun, but the traditional ones are the most solid."
Boba Guys is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, noon - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon - 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Zaytoon Mediterranean
607 Divisadero St.
Photo: mylinh m./Yelp
Almost four years after announcing its plans to expand to Divisadero, Zaytoon Mediterranean is now open.
The NoPa newcomer features a house-made falafel burger topped with tahini on a brioche bun shawarma wraps made with free-range chicken or Superior Farms lamb; and an assortment of platters served with cucumber salad and pita.
So far, Zaytoon Mediterranean's has a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.
Yelper Hiba Z., who reviewed the restaurant on April 4, wrote that the restaurant's offerings are authentic. "I'm Middle Eastern and no one cooks like my mama, but this place is delicious. Quality and quantity."
Soo S. noted, "This place was cheap and the kids like the lentil soup. I had the mezzah platter and it was fresh, but not particularly dazzling."
Zaytoon Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.
Native Twins Coffee
262 Divisadero St.
Photo: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline
Identical twins Jen and Ashley Rubin, who also run granola company Native Twins, are now serving freshly brewed coffee and snacks at Native Twins Coffee, which opened in February. So far, the cafe has earned five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews.
"Awesome place with very welcoming owners who seem genuine and excited to serve," wrote Devin H. "My palate craves full flavored coffee, and this place is now my go-to spot. Not about coffee? I'm told the tea is the best on the block."
Greg C. added, "Temple Coffee, delicious pastries and album rock. What more could you ask for? And they have decaffeinated pour-over, so the wife is happy too."
Native Twins Coffee is open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends.