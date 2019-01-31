New Cajun seafood spot Just Crack'N opens its doors in Concord

A new Cajun-Creole takeout spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2186 Solano Way, the new arrival is called Just Crack'N.
The restaurant specializes in seafood-centric options like boiled crab, clam chowder and po' boys with your choice of fried alligator, catfish, shrimp, oysters or grilled chicken. (Take a look at the full menu here.) There's very little seating inside, so customers are advised to call in their orders ahead of time.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Just Crack'N has gotten a good response from early patrons.
Yelper Sophia T. wrote, "The food is absolutely delicious! Everything was fried and seasoned to perfection! Just Crack'n is like no other restaurant, there is no comparison."
Rich C. added, "I'm something of a gumbo connoisseur and I like their gumbo. Not too hot or soupy. Just right. The garlic noodles are good too."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Just Crack'N is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
