New chicken shop Fresh Tray opens its doors in Concord

There's a brand-new chicken shop in town. Located at 2035 Salvio St. in Concord, the new addition is called Fresh Tray.
The fast-casual spot offers a simple menu of burgers, chicken and sides. Choose between the chicken burger, the cheese chicken burger and the ham and cheese chicken burger. Pair your meal with sides like french fries, onion rings and cheese sticks. In addition, the eatery is serving up wings in a variety of sauces and seasonings, including barbecue, sweet barbecue and onion cheese powder.
Wash your meal down with a variety of soft drinks and fruit ades in strawberry, honeydew and passionfruit flavors.
The new chicken shop has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Kevin K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "Cheese chicken burger was very delicious. Sauce was very flavorful, little sweet which was a welcome change. The battered chicken was very tasty and decent quality. Surprisingly not greasy."
And Dan A. wrote, "Generous amount of chicken. Looks like one breast cut in half, so it's thin. Very moist and crunchy. Sauce was tasty, but there's not too much of it. The wings were a very good size."
Head on over to check it out: Fresh Tray is open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
