New cocktail bar Flights takes wing in Castro Street Corridor

The fourth outpost of Campbell-based, airline-themed cocktail bar Flights has opened its doors at 800 California St. in Downtown Mountain View. The project of Alex and Sarah Hult, it specializes in the eponymous flights of everything from cocktails to sliders to empanadas.
On the menu, almost everything comes in a preset flight of three (though you can order a full-size cocktail or mix-and-match with a lunch special), from Moscow mules to french fries in truffle, garlic and sweet potato form.
Meanwhile on Sunday, brunchers will find a flight of eggs Benedicts with pork belly, bacon and pulled pork, along with classic, spicy bacon and bloody beer versions of the Bloody Mary. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 60 reviews on Yelp so far, the fledgling business has made a promising start.
"For the main course we ordered a falafel plate as well as a sandwich platter. Each of the flights in both of these platters was very good, quite different in flavor and taste," wrote Yelper Shatakshi G. "With the press of a button we could call our server, pay the bill and ask for a dessert menu."
And Yelper Maha M. echoed praise for the generous pours: "Drinks were great and strong! I ended up ordering a regular size of the jalapeno margarita as it was really good! Prices are affordable."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Flights is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
