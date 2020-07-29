Food & Drink

New Dunkin' coffee cereals contain small amount of caffeine

Post Cereals is brewing up two new products made with Dunkin' coffee.

They are Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Post says the cereals contain very small amounts of caffeine - roughly a 10th of a cup of coffee.

Here's how each cereal is described by the company:

Post Dunkin' Caramel Macchiato cereal is brought to life with crunchy cereal pieces and caramel-swirled marshmallows to mimic the delicious, indulgent taste of the layered iced coffee beverage.

Post/Dunkin'



Post Dunkin' Mocha Latte cereal features a hint of chocolate and latte-swirled marshmallows in honor of its namesake espresso.

Post/Dunkin



The cereals start hitting store shelves nationwide beginning in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdunkin'cerealconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SF doctor calls week working in Texas hospital hardest of his career
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Family, first responders return to site of Garlic Festival shooting 1 year later
EXCLUSIVE: Vallejo police told to 'burn that b***' in 'Gone Girl' case
CA issues emergency regulation requiring COVID-19 labs to collect race, gender identity data
Boy dies on bike after colliding with delivery truck in East Bay, police say
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
Show More
Doctors explain lag in COVID-19 testing
Gilroy Strong: Healing continues one year after mass shooting
Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
Austin PD releases video showing killing of Mike Ramos
California Indian tribe gets back Big Sur ancestral lands
More TOP STORIES News