New East End candy store Rocket Fizz opens its doors

This is the latest addition for the rapidly expanding national sweets chain, which bills itself as a "one stop shop for all of your soda pop and candy cravings," according to its website. The store features "thousands of bottled soda pops and candies from all over America, including some from other galaxies."
Founded in 2007 by Rob Powells and Ryan Morgan, the sweets purveyor opened its first flagship outpost in Camarillo, California. Now, the operation has multiple franchised locations throughout the country.
The store sells an array of popular (and often nostalgic) confections, along with hard-to-find sodas and more. (You can check out some of the store's offerings here.)
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Rocket Fizz has made a promising start.
Anna L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "Cute little store to explore on Park Street with friends and little ones. They sell soda, candy, posters and gag gifts."
And Danielle L. wrote, "I came in on a Friday evening and this place was busy! I think the location is great, especially if you are heading to the movies afterwards."
Rocket Fizz is now open at 1356 Park St.., so stop in to try it for yourself.
- Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding
- You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype
- There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.