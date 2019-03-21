Food & Drink

New East End candy store Rocket Fizz opens its doors

Photo: Isaac K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new candy store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Rocket Fizz, the new arrival is located at 1356 Park St. in East End.

This is the latest addition for the rapidly expanding national sweets chain, which bills itself as a "one stop shop for all of your soda pop and candy cravings," according to its website. The store features "thousands of bottled soda pops and candies from all over America, including some from other galaxies."

Founded in 2007 by Rob Powells and Ryan Morgan, the sweets purveyor opened its first flagship outpost in Camarillo, California. Now, the operation has multiple franchised locations throughout the country.

The store sells an array of popular (and often nostalgic) confections, along with hard-to-find sodas and more. (You can check out some of the store's offerings here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Rocket Fizz has made a promising start.

Anna L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "Cute little store to explore on Park Street with friends and little ones. They sell soda, candy, posters and gag gifts."

And Danielle L. wrote, "I came in on a Friday evening and this place was busy! I think the location is great, especially if you are heading to the movies afterwards."

Rocket Fizz is now open at 1356 Park St.., so stop in to try it for yourself.
---

