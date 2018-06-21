FOOD & DRINK

New Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot Kehaulani's Cafe debuts in Vallejo

Photo: Sara T./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kehaulani's Cafe, the new addition is located at 38 Admiral Callaghan Lane.

Kehaulani's serves coffee from local roasters Moschetti, as well as Filipino-inflected bites such as warm sweet rolls with guava butter, adobo rice and rock shrimp empanadas with mango relish.

Also on the menu are hearty Hawaiian versions of classic brunch fare, like the Kalua Pork Benedict: pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over toast made from Hawaiian-style bread.

The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp.

"Comfort food that hit the spot!" said Cel A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19. "Went for weekend brunch and it wasn't too busy. Small establishment that felt clean, cozy and comfortable. ... Service was top notch. Food quality was great."

"I am so glad to find a delicious, authentic Hawaiian place in Vallejo!" Victoria B. added. "I got the egg sando and my partner got the loco moco, and both were delicious. My sandwich was perfectly cooked and seasoned and balanced. The grilled onions are absolutely the best complement to egg and bacon."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kehaulani's Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVallejo
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News