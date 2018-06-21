New Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot Kehaulani's Cafe debuts in Vallejo

A new Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kehaulani's Cafe, the new addition is located at 38 Admiral Callaghan Lane.
Kehaulani's serves coffee from local roasters Moschetti, as well as Filipino-inflected bites such as warm sweet rolls with guava butter, adobo rice and rock shrimp empanadas with mango relish.
Also on the menu are hearty Hawaiian versions of classic brunch fare, like the Kalua Pork Benedict: pulled pork, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over toast made from Hawaiian-style bread.
The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp.
"Comfort food that hit the spot!" said Cel A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 19. "Went for weekend brunch and it wasn't too busy. Small establishment that felt clean, cozy and comfortable. ... Service was top notch. Food quality was great."
"I am so glad to find a delicious, authentic Hawaiian place in Vallejo!" Victoria B. added. "I got the egg sando and my partner got the loco moco, and both were delicious. My sandwich was perfectly cooked and seasoned and balanced. The grilled onions are absolutely the best complement to egg and bacon."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kehaulani's Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
