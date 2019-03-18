A new furniture store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Restoration Hardware, is located at 4200 Rosewood Drive.
This is the latest addition for the Corte Madera-based retailer, which has multiple stores and galleries throughout the country and in Canada.
The store features a variety of home furnishings, and customers can shop for items by room. Expect to see products for the living room, bedroom, dining room, bath, home office and outdoor spaces, for example. There's a wide selection of cabinet hardware, paint and cleaning products and fixtures, too.
Restoration Hardware has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Caroline B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 11, wrote, "My experience working with the employees at this location has been with stellar customer service! I go to the store often even though it just opened a short two weeks ago."
Yelper S F. added, "FINALLY, a restoration hardware outlet in the East Bay. This store is great! I was one of the first few to come on opening day right when they opened. I scored some really great pieces."
Head on over to check it out: Restoration Hardware is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New furniture store Restoration Hardware opens its doors
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News