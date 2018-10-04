FOOD & DRINK

New grocery store Smart & Final Extra now open in downtown San Jose

By Hoodline
A new grocery store has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to downtown San Jose, called Smart & Final Extra, is located at 1290 W. San Carlos St.

According to its website, visitors can expect grocery store convenience and low warehouse prices in one stop, with both national and private label brands. The Smart & Final Extra stores are larger and more upscale than the traditional Smart & Final warehouse stores.

This new store also offers a bulk foods section, craft beer and wine.

With a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new grocery store has gotten a good response.

Michelle R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "It's pretty much just a regular grocery store, but some of their items are available in bigger sizes or bulk. I was mostly impressed by how clean and organized everything was! Even the fruits and veggies in the produce section were all stacked up so perfectly. The workers were all smiling and super friendly."

Yelper Kashish A. added, "This store was so clean and neat and everybody was super friendly and helpful. I'll be back for sure! Store had reasonable prices."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Smart & Final Extra is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
