New gym 9round Kickboxing arrives in Emeryville

Photo: Joseph C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot to train? A new kickboxing studio is here to help. Located at 6399 Christie Ave., Suite B, the new arrival is called 9Round Kickboxing.

The gym -- which has franchise locations around the world -- offers all-level kickboxing fitness programs that integrate functional, interval, cardiovascular and circuit training. In class, participants wear heart-rate monitoring devices to track their efforts.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Rosina K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "Great workout spot! Charisse greets each person by name and is very positive and encouraging. She is kind and thoughtful and goes above and beyond all expectations. The gym is super clean, and the workouts are varied but always intense!"

And Doris B. wrote, "I love this place! I'm hitting 50, haven't worked out in forever and needed to take control of my health again. I found the answer at 9Round. Charisse is great! She is kind, patient and truly cares about you and your goals."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 9Round Kickboxing is open from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
