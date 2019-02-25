New healthy prepared foods service GoFresh now offering takeout meals in Pleasanton

A new healthy prepared meals and food delivery service has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1987 Santa Rita Road, Suite E, the Pleasanton GoFresh is the third location for the meal service, which also has stores in Modesto and Turlock.
The store offers up healthy grub that's available for in-store pick-up and pre-order deliveries.
Meals include the adobo chicken, a paleo and gluten-free option that includes chicken breast, roasted cauliflower and garlic zucchini; the Thai peanut salad, a vegan medley of leafy greens, bell peppers, carrots, peanuts and a house-made peanut vinaigrette; and the Mediterranean baked sweet potatoes with chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley and garlic herb sauce.
Its meals can accommodate keto, low-carbohydrate, paleo and Whole30 diets. Check out the full menu and complete nutritional information here.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Micaelanne H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 17, wrote, "The owner is super friendly, knows nutrition and was really helpful. The food was delicious and the meals change monthly. You can also order online and they'll have your meals bagged up and ready to go. They also have a microwave for a good 'fast food option.'"
Yelper Kelly K. added, "This is a great place to grab and go for lunch or dinner. I am so excited to take my grandpa some freshly-made, healthy, ready-to-go meals that are reasonably priced. So many choices!"
Head on over to check it out: GoFresh is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
