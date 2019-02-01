FOOD & DRINK

New In-N-Out Burger outpost brings burgers and more to Vallejo

Photo: Alvin C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score fast food burgers and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 720 Admiral Callaghan Lane, the fresh addition is called In-N-Out Burger.

The iconic California chain -- with locations throughout the western United States -- serves up classic burgers, fries and milkshakes, along with a "not-so-secret" menu comprised of grilled cheese sandwiches and animal-style meal additions (special In-N-Out sauce).

The new outpost has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

Celina A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "I was thoroughly impressed with this new In-N-Out in Vallejo. Not only was it clean, but it was also big and spacious. The service was fast and the staff were so genuinely friendly that they actually offered to help me bring my bags to my car."

"The burgers and fries were just as good as other locations," added Yelper Alvin C. "I'm glad all In-N-Out locations are consistent with their food quality."

Head on over to check it out: In-N-Out Burger is open from 10:30-1 a.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10:30-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
