New indoor playcenter Peek-a-boo Factory now open in Daly City

Photo: Peek-a-Boo Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new indoor playcenter and kids' event space has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Peek-a-Boo Factory, the fresh addition is located at 6553 Mission St.

The Peek-a-Boo Factory bills itself as an indoor playground and party space, where children 10 years and under have the opportunity to socialize while learning, playing and exercising, according to its website.

The play center offers walk-in play at all times, as well as play areas sanctioned for different age groups. Peek-a-Boo Factory also boasts space for playdates, children's parties and more.

Expect to see an assortment of slides, obstacle courses, tunnels and bridges, swings, a zip line, an interactive game zone and a climbing wall. And for the parents, there's free WiFi and an "opportunity to network and socialize with other parents."

The play center has another location in Livermore, as well.

Peek-a-Boo Factory has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Fiona T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 2, wrote, "3.5 stars. Parking sucks even though they have a 'parking lot.' There's not a lot of spaces to park and there's only one way in and one way out."

But Channy C. wrote, "Finally the wait is over. We've been anticipating the opening of this location since the closing of the WP location ... My kids love playing at the new facility. Thanks for adding the rock climbing and such giving kids more options to choose."

Head on over to check it out: Peek-a-Boo Factory is open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends.
