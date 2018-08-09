FOOD & DRINK

New Inner Richmond dim sum spot Paramount Superstars opens its doors

Photo: Paramount Superstars/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some dim sum fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 939 Clement St. in the Inner Richmond, the fresh addition is called Paramount Superstars.

This establishment provides standard table service with room for hosting family-style dinners and banquets, live music, weddings and private events. The bill of fare includes traditional dim sum offerings like steamed lotus seed-paste buns, baked barbecue pork buns, steamed layer cake with egg yolks, steamed chicken feet and tofu skin rolls in abalone sauce.

Paramount Superstars has garnered decent reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jason C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 5, wrote, "We went to try the dim sum on Friday when it was packed! Good dim sum Ha Kao, Siu Mai, Xiao Long Bao ... the egg tart was the best!"

Yelper Janey B. added, "This is the renovated House of Banquet that's been around for 10 years. The new ownership produces better dim sum in a newly decorated banquet hall. The food was great. I will be back again."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Paramount Superstars is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
