New Italian spot Andiamo In Banca debuts downtown

Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. Located at 301 Linden Ave. in South San Francisco, the fresh addition is called Andiamo In Banca.
This new spot comes from veteran restaurateur John Akkaya of Burlingame's Cafe Figaro and Don Giovanni in Mountain View. Executive chef Angelo Rhee is at the kitchen's helm and has created a menu that brings together "a taste of Italy with a Mediterranean twist," according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, look for starters like the Burrato Con Caponata, housemade wagyu beef meatballs, and warm octopus and fingerling potatoes in lemon and olive oil. Switching over to entrees, expect to see dishes such as rolled and roasted Mary's free range chicken stuffed with arugula, fennel seeds and pancetta; an assortment of house-made pizzas; and veal scaloppine with crimini mushrooms.
Rounding things out are desserts, like chocolate malt cake and spiced apple crumble. There's an extensive selection of signature cocktails and beer and wine, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Photo: Eric L./Yelp
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Andiamo In Banca seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Mary Q., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 3, wrote, "This is their third day in business and the service was unbelievable for day 3. Our waiter was so attentive and so very helpful. The owner and the chef dropped by which impressed me very much."
And Yelper Dawn B. added, "Glad to have another Italian eatery in South San Francisco. The restaurant's current menu has a good variety of options from antipasti, insalate, paste, pizza, and carne e pesce."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Andiamo In Banca is open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
