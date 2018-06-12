New izakaya Ozumo now open in Santana Row

A new izakaya and sushi bar featuring sake and cocktails has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Ozumo, is located at 355 Santana Row, Suite 1010.
With an alternate location in San Francisco waterfront, this upscale Japanese pub features fare from all over Japan with signature cocktails like the Giddy Geisha, mixed with vodka, lychee and passionfruit; and the Ginza Nikka, infused with Japanese gin, lime, mint and blueberry.
Food includes miso soup, sweet corn fritters, a selection of nigiri and sashimi, an assortment of skewers, and makimono rolls. The establishment also offers a number of sake options.
So far, Ozumo is off to an uneven start, earning a 3.5 star rating out of 50 Yelp reviews.
"Although the menu is quite different from SF, the sushi rolls were still delicious and filling," Yelper Kate N. said. "Service was on point. I'm glad this Ozumo is in a location where there's plenty of traffic and people get to try their food. I'll be back."
Yelper Kevin Q. said his party of three spent "about $180" including tip on an alcohol-free meal, "but my friends and I never get a chance to try upscale Japanese in San Jose, and this was a wonderful introduction."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ozumo Santana Row is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
