New Japanese spot Ijo Izakaya debuts in Gourmet Ghetto

A new Japanese restaurant has opened its doors in North Berkeley. Located at 1463 Shattuck Ave. in the Gourmet Ghetto, the new addition is called Ijo Izakaya.
Menu items include nigiri and sashimi options like shiro maguro with albacore tuna, cherry-wood house-smoked salmon, torched mackerel with kelp, marinated salmon roe and more.
House tapas include yellowtail with black truffle ponzu sauce; seared white tuna with cabbage, miso and fried onion; and soy sauce-marinated tuna with yuzu sauce and fresh wasabi. Finish your meal with desserts like green tea cheesecake, fried banana with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and kinako mochi parfait.
Ijo Izakaya has received solid feedback thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
XT H., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 25, wrote, "The tuna tartare was really good. It came with pear and avocado. The eggplant on the sizzling platter is so good -- it's so tasty and flavorful. I immediately fell in love with it."
And Pelou G. wrote, "The waitress recommended the hamachi truffle. It was with some sort of sauce -- really tasty, my favorite! Also tried their maitake mushroom, house wings (little spicy but flavorful) and nasu miso. Pretty on point."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ijo Izakaya is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5-10 p.m. on weekends.
