FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot Ijo Izakaya debuts in Gourmet Ghetto

Photo: Ijo Izakaya/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese restaurant has opened its doors in North Berkeley. Located at 1463 Shattuck Ave. in the Gourmet Ghetto, the new addition is called Ijo Izakaya.

Menu items include nigiri and sashimi options like shiro maguro with albacore tuna, cherry-wood house-smoked salmon, torched mackerel with kelp, marinated salmon roe and more.

House tapas include yellowtail with black truffle ponzu sauce; seared white tuna with cabbage, miso and fried onion; and soy sauce-marinated tuna with yuzu sauce and fresh wasabi. Finish your meal with desserts like green tea cheesecake, fried banana with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and kinako mochi parfait.

Ijo Izakaya has received solid feedback thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

XT H., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 25, wrote, "The tuna tartare was really good. It came with pear and avocado. The eggplant on the sizzling platter is so good -- it's so tasty and flavorful. I immediately fell in love with it."

And Pelou G. wrote, "The waitress recommended the hamachi truffle. It was with some sort of sauce -- really tasty, my favorite! Also tried their maitake mushroom, house wings (little spicy but flavorful) and nasu miso. Pretty on point."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ijo Izakaya is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5-10 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBerkeley
FOOD & DRINK
La Grana Fish makes East Oakland debut, with seafood and more
Sliver Pizzeria opens a new outpost in Oakland
Ramen, shakshuka, sushi and more: What's trending on San Francisco's food scene?
Loving Cup acquired by La Boulangerie; former owners plot new frozen dessert business
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Pro-golfer, KPMG partners shine spotlight on literacy for South Bay students
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
Show More
ABC7's Dan Ashley helps raise money to send kids to summer camp
Come watch the Warriors practice at Oracle Arena!
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue economy fare, more used cars
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
More News