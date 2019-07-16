Food & Drink

New Jersey pizza chain selling 'Just The Crusts'

New Jersey-based chain Villa Italian Kitchen just announced that it's ditching the cheese and the sauce and selling "Just The Crusts."

They call it "everyone's favorite part of the pizza."

They say they are huge fans of pizza crust so why not just skip to what they say is the best part?

Some on social media are saying this is absolute madness.

One person writes, "I toss out the crust for the birds to eat."

Others say their dream just came true.

This is the same company that made custom bouquets and boutonnieres out of pepperoni pizza.

They also became insta-famous for their gender reveal lasagna, stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue.
