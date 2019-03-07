New Mediterranean spot Falafel Village debuts in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called Falafel Village, the fresh arrival is located at 7410 Amador Valley Blvd., Suite B in Dublin.
The new restaurant has taken over the space once occupied by Falafel Town House of Mediterranean, which closed its doors in February.
On the menu, expect to see chicken, beef or lamb shawarma wrapped in lavash bread with hummus or cucumber sauce and veggies; burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and hot sauce; and falafel and veggie wraps.
There are kebabs, gyros and sides like, baba ghanoush and french fries, as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Falafel Village has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Zahra A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "We ordered the beef and salad platter and the gyro platter. This was probably the most tender and flavorful gyro I have ever had! Everything was delicious, down to the hummus."
And Muskaa N. wrote, "This is an amazing place to go. The food is so good and it is halal. The employees are amazing and they always ask you what else you need, and they bring you complimentary falafel and soup."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Falafel Village is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
