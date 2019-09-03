Food & Drink

New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- A controversy has been cooked up at a New Mexico restaurant.

Not because of the food, but because of the menu.

In particular, what the owner is calling some of the items on that menu.

A newly opened taqueria in Albuquerque created its menu using terms made famous, or perhaps infamous, by President Trump.

Some of the offerings include "the immigrant", "the wall", and "the lock her up".

The owner, Hanif Mohamed, says he meant to be edgy and to spark conversation, but plenty of people think the names normalize what many see as hate speech.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew mexicobig talkersrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-acre fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains
Santa Cruz students on boat during deadly fire off SoCal coast, school says
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: Inside the Conception
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Show More
Site of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting reopens
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Dorian before and after photos
WATCH IN 60: Free SFO parking shortened, Chase Center opening, Facebook considers hiding 'likes'
Natasha Zouves says goodbye to ABC7 for Stanford Fellowship
Co-owner of Santa Cruz dive-company among missing in deadly boat fire, family says
More TOP STORIES News