A new spot to score Asian desserts has opened for business in Berkeley. Located at 2433 Durant Ave., Suite D, the fresh arrival is called Ume Desserts.
Featuring more than 200 treats in the refrigerated display case, you grab what you want and bring it to the counter to pay.
Offerings include coconut pudding with black rice, mango pancake, milk custard with egg white and mango pomelo sweet soup. Or build your own dessert by choosing a base (coconut milk, coconut pudding with sticky rice, taro balls, mango sago and more), and then adding toppings like almonds, papaya, mango and strawberries.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Ume Desserts has been warmly received by patrons.
Christine G., who reviewed the new spot on July 30, wrote, "Really great new dessert spot. Probably the best option around campus that isn't boba. I tried the sticky rice with coconut pudding. It's so delicious! I also tried the mango sago with a side of strawberry and papaya."
And Jocelyn S. wrote, "Wow, the first and only Hong Kong dessert place in Berkeley! Super duper clean. No complaints here."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ume Desserts is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
New shop Ume Desserts offers 200-plus Asian treats in Berkeley
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News