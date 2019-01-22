FOOD & DRINK

New Sichuan dry hot pot joint Bel Cool Tasty Pot debuts in Cupertino

Photo: Halina L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Chinese on the brain, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Bel Cool Tasty Pot, the new addition is located in the former Xiang Xiang Noodle space at 10851 N. Wolfe Road.

Diners are invited to design their own hot pot dishes by choosing from bins of vegetables and other ingredients. Or, let the chef do the work, and order from a large menu of appetizers, stir fries, noodle and rice dishes, soups, seafood and more. Highlights include roasted fish with Sichuan sauerkraut, beef tendon noodle soup, and pork and cabbage dumplings.

The hot pot spot has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Shawn L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13, wrote, "Delicious choose-your-own dry hot pot. Really authentic Sichuanese flavoring that's a perfect combo of spice, ma la ("numbing" of Sichuan peppercorns), and savory."

And Scarlett Z. added, "The grilled fish was an unexpectedly large portion and comes with a lots of fresh sides. The taste is also pretty authentic. However, if you cannot eat anything too spicy, just remember to choose the less spicy option."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bel Cool Tasty Pot is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday-Sunday.
