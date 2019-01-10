FOOD & DRINK

New Spanish spot Abrazo replaces Zarzuela in Russian Hill

Photo: Abrazo/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Spanish restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Abrazo, the new addition is located in the former space of Zarzuela, at 2000 Hyde St. in Russian Hill. According to Eater SF, it's the project of chef Michael Pawlik and co-owner Amanda Banks Barker.

On the menu, diners will find classic Spanish small plates like pulpo a la plancha; in this version, the octopus tentacles are served with potatoes, kumquats and a grilled scallion vinaigrette. Tortilla espanola, croquetas and fried vegetables with romesco are also in the mix. Large plates include a seafood paella with saffron rice and chorizo. You can see the full menu here.

Abrazo has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Kendra C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30, wrote, "Delicious Spanish tapas eatery with a wide selection of large plates. I highly recommend the large-plate chicken dish, 'pollo con pisto,' and the meatball tapa."

Yelper Tim G. agreed, "The highlight of the meal was ... the pork tenderloin and the lamb. Both were prepared perfectly, and I highly recommend them. Pork was tender and juicy, and the white beans were a great compliment. The lamb fell off the bone and the yogurt on top added a nice tang."

Head on over to check it out: Abrazo is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
