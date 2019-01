New Spanish spot Abrazo replaces Zarzuela in Russian Hill

A new Spanish restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Abrazo , the new addition is located in the former space of Zarzuela, at 2000 Hyde St. in Russian Hill. According to Eater SF , it's the project of chef Michael Pawlik and co-owner Amanda Banks Barker.On the menu, diners will find classic Spanish small plates like pulpo a la plancha; in this version, the octopus tentacles are served with potatoes, kumquats and a grilled scallion vinaigrette. Tortilla espanola, croquetas and fried vegetables with romesco are also in the mix. Large plates include a seafood paella with saffron rice and chorizo. You can see the full menu here Abrazo has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.Kendra C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30, wrote, "Delicious Spanish tapas eatery with a wide selection of large plates. I highly recommend the large-plate chicken dish, 'pollo con pisto,' and the meatball tapa."Yelper Tim G. agreed , "The highlight of the meal was ... the pork tenderloin and the lamb. Both were prepared perfectly, and I highly recommend them. Pork was tender and juicy, and the white beans were a great compliment. The lamb fell off the bone and the yogurt on top added a nice tang."Head on over to check it out: Abrazo is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.