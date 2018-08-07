New steakhouse Brasas Do Brazil Churrascaria opens its doors in Concord

There's a brand-new steakhouse in town. Located at 1631 Willow Pass Road in Concord, the fresh addition is called Brasas Do Brazil Churrascaria.
Brazilian churrascarias specialize in roasted meats that have been cooked over an open fire. At Brasas Do Brazil, it's all-you-can-eat, fixed-price dining, where waiters will carve off slices of meat tableside. Options include picanha (a prime cut of sirloin), beef ribs, rib-eye steak, linguica sausage, pork loin, leg of lamb, chicken breast with bacon and more.
There's also a salad bar and hot station, where you can find roasted vegetables, rice, black bean stew and much more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 91 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Harry G., whoreviewed the steakhouse on Aug. 1, wrote, "One the best meals I've had in Concord in the 17 years I've lived here. The entire staff is amazing, and happy and fun; the hostess was so kind. Come here hungry, but pace yourself."
Yelper Nicole C. added, "The salad and appetizer bar was superb, so much to choose from. The meat cuts were so tender and delicious. By far my favorite part of the meal was the pineapple sprinkled with cinnamon!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Brasas Do Brazil Churrascaria is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-9 p.m. on Sunday.
