FOOD & DRINK

New study claims eating pasta will help you lose weight

EMBED </>More Videos

There is good news for spaghetti lovers because a new study suggests pasta may actually help you lose weight. (KGO-TV)

There is good news for spaghetti lovers because a new study suggests pasta may actually help you lose weight.

Researchers in Canada say eating a little over three servings of pasta every seven days can help you lose over a pound in 12 weeks.

VIDEO: Which diet will work for you: Low-carb or low-fat?

Unlike most refined carbohydrates, which are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, researchers say pasta has a low glycemic index, meaning it causes smaller increases in blood sugar levels than those caused by eating foods with a high glycemic index.

Click here to read the article published in the journal BMJ Open.

Click here for more stories and videos about diets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddietpastaexercisedistractionweight loss
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News