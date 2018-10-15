New sushi bar Sake Bomb debuts in the Mission

A new sushi bar and Japanese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 2878 24th St. in the Mission, the fresh arrival is called Sake Bomb.
The menu features an array of appetizers from the kitchen, sushi bar and grill, including edamame, pork goyza, a hamachi jalapeno spoon, bacon-wrapped tomato and Wagyu beef. Nigiri and sashimi options are also available.
For your main dish, check out maki and temaki rolls, including spicy tuna, spicy salmon, California, tuna avocado, salmon avocado, shrimp tempura and more roll options. Rounding out the menu are dishes like Hamachi Kama, grilled yellowtail collar with scallion ponzu sauce, soups and desserts. (Find the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of si reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Weiming L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 9, wrote, "The food was superb. The chefs were very positive and connected with the customers very easily. The quality of the food was also phenomenal. Would come back with friends and family."
And Zhikuai C. wrote, "Leading the trend and enjoyment of the senses and tastes, the environment is comfortable, the service is thoughtful and the price is reasonable."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sake Bomb is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
