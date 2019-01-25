New Szechuan spot Yummy Chengdu opens its doors

A new hot pot spot has opened its doors in the Pacific Pearl shopping center. Called Yummy Chengdu, the fresh addition is located at 2733 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 105.
You'll be offered a tablet on which to choose ingredients for the soup you will cook at your table. Broth options include spicy beef, tomato and Sichuan. (A "trio broth" ordering options lets you get all three, in a divided cooking bowl.)
Beef, fish roe, lamb and quail eggs are among the protein options, with vegetables, fungus and noodles among some of the other add-ons. At the back, huge bowls of dipping sauces are available, including fermented tofu, shacha and sesame. Drink options include fruit juices, tea and sodas.
With a four-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Yummy Chengdu is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Timothy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19, wrote, "All of the broths were very flavorful. Ingredients were all fairly good quality, the place was clean, and the service was fine, as well."
Yelper Sivilay T. added, "The broth was on the salty side, but if you like your food super flavorful, then it might not bother you so much. Service was nice and friendly. "
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Yummy Chengdu is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
