FOOD & DRINK

New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area

Photo: Jose E L./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new food truck in town. Located at 1 Rancho Square, the new addition is called Tacos Baja Cali.

The truck specializes in Baja-style fish tacos, but also offers choices like shrimp, tripitas (tripe) and carne asada.

Tacos Baja Cali has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

"Excellent taco and tortas!" said Anant S., who also praised the service and recommended, "Order the asada and lenguas taco!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tacos Baja Cali is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
