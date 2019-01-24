FOOD & DRINK

New Taekwondo studio Exceed Martial Arts now open in Cambrian Park

Photo: Exceed Martial Arts/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Taekwondo spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1814 Hillsdale Ave., Suite A in Cambrian Park, the new arrival is called Exceed Martial Arts. Its instructors are all members of the Jackson family, who have decades of experience as both teachers and competitors.

The studio offer programs for practitioners of all ages, with classes for children as young as three teaching social skills, attention span, concentration, balance and coordination, according to the website. Students who want to compete at higher levels can try out for inclusion in elite competitive classes.

The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight eviews on Yelp.

Yelper Stas O. wrote, "Mr. Jackson is one of the best coaches I have ever met. Strict, yet knows when to have fun. He also values Taekwondo in both aspects as a sport and the tradition."

And Jonathan B. added, "Master Jackson is one of the best taekwondo coaches and trainers you'll find. He's a dedicated man of strong character and will make sure that you or your children have the best training to take their martial arts careers as far as they want to go."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Exceed Martial Arts is open from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
