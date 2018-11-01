New tasting room from vintner Embodied Wines now open in Livermore

The tasting room of new winery Embodied Wines has opened its doors at 2271 S. Vasco Road, Suite D. Owners Kimmie and Stephen Spears conduct production operations at nearby Tenuta Vineyards, using grapes from the Livermore Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area, a designated wine-growing region).
For now, the space offers mostly barrel tastings of Embodied's lineup, but it has a bottled rose and plans to bottle six varietals in May of next year and sell them beginning in the fall, according to its website.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has received a warm welcome in its early days.
Kim R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 23, wrote, "I had a chance to try the Syrah and the Cabernet Sauvignon. I enjoyed both. I think they will make a good addition to the other small wineries that are in the same plaza."
And Mike S. added, "What I liked was the the well staffed and large tasting room. Once they get going ... I really think it'll be a great place to visit."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Embodied Wines is open from noon-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
