FOOD & DRINK

New tea room Sinceretea now open downtown

Photo: Anita W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new tea room has debuted downtown. The fresh addition, called Sinceretea, is located at 1506 N. Main St.

The cafe offers hand-crafted tea creations that are served alongside mochi egg puffs in flavors like matcha, chocolate and cinnamon. Customers can order creamy teas, like the taro milk tea, or opt for a fruity selection, like the kumquat elixir. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new tea room has already made a good impression.

Yelper Robert R., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "The peeps here are very friendly and helpful when it came to ordering my drink. They had a few samples, which made it easy to decide which drink I was going to order. There are a lot of seats inside, and they have an assortment hot and cold teas and boba drinks."

"This is a real deal tea spot!" added Emily L. "The tea is super floral or herby, depending on which you get, and not overly sweetened. The space itself is very modern and simple."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sinceretea is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineWalnut Creek
FOOD & DRINK
New gym 9round Kickboxing arrives in Emeryville
Here are West San Jose's 3 newest businesses to open
From boba to barbering, here are the 4 freshest new businesses to open in San Jose
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Union City police say James Logan student stabbed, school locked down
Oakland teachers on strike for 2nd day
R. Kelly facing sex abuse charges in Cook County
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Friday
Student accused of creating drug app scheduled to appear in court
Show More
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJSU named 'Most Underrated School in US'
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
More News