New tea room Sinceretea now open downtown

A new tea room has debuted downtown. The fresh addition, called Sinceretea, is located at 1506 N. Main St.
The cafe offers hand-crafted tea creations that are served alongside mochi egg puffs in flavors like matcha, chocolate and cinnamon. Customers can order creamy teas, like the taro milk tea, or opt for a fruity selection, like the kumquat elixir. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the new tea room has already made a good impression.
Yelper Robert R., who reviewed the new spot on Feb. 17, wrote, "The peeps here are very friendly and helpful when it came to ordering my drink. They had a few samples, which made it easy to decide which drink I was going to order. There are a lot of seats inside, and they have an assortment hot and cold teas and boba drinks."
"This is a real deal tea spot!" added Emily L. "The tea is super floral or herby, depending on which you get, and not overly sweetened. The space itself is very modern and simple."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sinceretea is open from noon-9 p.m. daily.
