If you've got Thai on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 4743 Clayton Road, Suite 1, the new addition is called Koon Thai. It replaces the hybrid Japanese-Thai spot, Kamrai Sushi & Thai Grill, that formerly operated in that location.
The traditional dishes served at Koon Thai will be mostly familiar to lovers of Thai cuisine. Noodle and rices dishes like pad Thai and spicy kao pad are here, as are tom yum soup, coconut-based curries, and papaya salad. It also offers somewhat less well-known dishes, like glass noodle and shrimp hot pot, or garlic and pepper calamari served in a plum sauce.
Koon Thai has gotten a good reception thus far, with a four-star rating out of eleven reviews on Yelp.
Ivan D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5, wrote, "Food was delicious. The wait for service was extremely long; they seem to be short a couple of waiters. Very friendly folks, but just need more help."
And AJ C. wrote, "Ingredient quality seems good. Pricing is reasonable for portion size and ingredient quality. Servers were friendly, and the dining room is nicely decorated."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Koon Thai is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, noon-3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
New Thai eatery Koon Thai replaces Kamrai Sushi & Thai Grill
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News