New Thai spot Rooster & Rice opens its doors in Pleasanton

A new Thai spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Rooster & Rice, is located at 3120 Santa Rita Road, Suite B.
It's the fourth location for the casual mini-chain that started in the Marina. The latest expansion follows the merger of Rooster & Rice with another local Thai place, Chick'n Rice, that was focused on the same popular chicken-based street food, khao mun gai, according to Eater SF.
In fact, that's about all Rooster & Rice serves: poached chicken over rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro, and served with a fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce. Sure, there are some tweaks you can make. Exchange brown rice for jasmine white rice, for example, or go vegetarian with a tofu version.
Despite or perhaps because of the limited menu, Rooster & Rice seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far.
Kayte L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8, wrote, "The chicken was so juicy and tender. The sauce is the best. Soy sauce base, I think, with some pepper and ginger. I liked the jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth."
Yelper E. L. added, "Quick simple healthy meal. The chicken was super tender, and their special sauce was delish."
Head on over to check it out: Rooster & Rice is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
