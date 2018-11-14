FOOD & DRINK

New traditional American spot Sidetrack Bar + Grill opens its doors

Photo: Shawn S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood traditional American bar and restaurant has you covered. Called Sidetrack Bar + Grill, the fresh addition is located at 30 W. Angela St. It's the project of Todd Utikal and restaurateur Skip Hinsley

The seafood-focused starters include avocado ahi poke with wonton chips. Heartier appetites may be interested in the Pancho Villa burger, with roasted jalapeno and poblano chiles. And diners can finish the meal with a sweet treat, like the Jack Daniels apple bread pudding with vanilla creme anglaise.

There are several gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan choices on every part of the menu, including the meatless Impossible Burger. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new arrival seems to be on the right track thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

"Creative comfort food and awesome healthy options too. The menu has a nice variety and thankfully is not overwhelming with options," opined Yelper Sophie P. about the soft opening of the new spot on November 9. "It's a little loud -- but most happenin' places like this are!"

"The wagyu beef makes any burger great, but the addition of the pepperoni, provolone and pesto vinaigrette combined for a unique treat," said Gavin S. of the Da Vinci burger.

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sidetrack Bar + Grill is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePleasanton
FOOD & DRINK
Potation locations: What's brewing on the San Francisco bar scene?
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Pick up pizza and pour-your-own pints at North San Jose's new Blast & Brew
Peruvian, pizza, and pub fare: get these trending San Francisco restaurants on your radar
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Double trailer accident blocks multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Cotati
Officials considering cutting cash lanes at state-owned bridges in Bay Area
Fast-moving brush fire erupts near freeway in San Bernardino County
Family survives Camp Fire by sheltering in a Rite Aid
Before & After: DroneView 7 shows how poor Bay Area air quality has become
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Current Bay Area air quality levels
Show More
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
Community stepping up for Santa Cruz family who moved to Paradise weeks before fire
More News