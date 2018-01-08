FOOD & DRINK

'New Tung Kee Noodle' Expands With Latest Berryessa Location

Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called New Tung Kee Noodle, the fresh arrival is located at 1098 E. Brokaw Rd. in Berryessa.

This new spot--which has five other Bay Area outposts--specializes in rice noodle dishes, chow mein, flour cake and more.

On the menu, expect to see noodle soups like spicy beef satay with peanut sauce and rice stick noodles; a combination wonton soup with chicken, pork, prawns, and beef balls; beef tendon with vermicelli; and vermicelli duck curry.

For fried noodle dishes look for the combo chow mein with chicken, pork, prawns, and veggies and stir-fried pork and broccoli over crispy noodles. The restaurant also offers several flour cake dishes, including fried daikon flour cake with egg and fried taro flour cake with egg and peanuts.

Rounding things out are a variety of coffee and milk tea drinks, smoothies made with avocado, strawberry, or soursop; lemonade or salted plum sodas, and bottled beers.

New Tung Kee Noodle has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Melody C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 3rd, said: "Came in during lunch and the place was packed for its grand opening today. I have eaten at the other locations in the Bay Area, and this one is just as good."

And P. F. said: "Just had it for the first time tonight as it was their grand opening. Pretty on par with the other locations in San Jose. Everything looked new and clean! Great location and plenty of parking."

New Tung Kee Noodle is now open at 1098 E. Brokaw Rd., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
