Looking to chow down on some veggie Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Raynor, called Radhe Chaat, is located at 934 E. El Camino Real. This is the third area location for the local vegetarian restaurant. (A previous iteration in Santa Clara burned down in 2016.)
Southern Indian cuisine is the specialty, where spices and coconut predominate. Look for dishes like pani poori, masala chaat and dosa. Other regions are also represented, as well, with the likes of kofta curry and Gujarati dal gracing the menu. Treat yourself to a sweet mango or gulab lassi as combined drink and dessert.
With a three-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Radhe Chaat has received mixed feedback -- but it's still early days.
Sara B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 4, wrote, "They were closing in approximately 30 minutes, and graciously served us. I ordered the masala poori bhaji, and it came quickly and piping hot."
But Ravi P. was less satisfied: "New place with nothing new but interior. Food tastes very lame. We ordered Dani Pepsi chat and Ragda Pattis. Both came with very bland taste and missing chatpata chat flavor."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Radhe Chaat is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
New veggie Indian spot Radhe Chaat debuts in Raynor
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News