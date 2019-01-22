FOOD & DRINK

New veggie Indian spot Radhe Chaat debuts in Raynor

Photo: Sara B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some veggie Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to Raynor, called Radhe Chaat, is located at 934 E. El Camino Real. This is the third area location for the local vegetarian restaurant. (A previous iteration in Santa Clara burned down in 2016.)

Southern Indian cuisine is the specialty, where spices and coconut predominate. Look for dishes like pani poori, masala chaat and dosa. Other regions are also represented, as well, with the likes of kofta curry and Gujarati dal gracing the menu. Treat yourself to a sweet mango or gulab lassi as combined drink and dessert.

With a three-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Radhe Chaat has received mixed feedback -- but it's still early days.

Sara B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 4, wrote, "They were closing in approximately 30 minutes, and graciously served us. I ordered the masala poori bhaji, and it came quickly and piping hot."

But Ravi P. was less satisfied: "New place with nothing new but interior. Food tastes very lame. We ordered Dani Pepsi chat and Ragda Pattis. Both came with very bland taste and missing chatpata chat flavor."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Radhe Chaat is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSunnyvale
FOOD & DRINK
New Sichuan dry hot pot joint Bel Cool Tasty Pot debuts in Cupertino
Mediterranean restaurant Wallflower to bring healthy fare to Noe Valley
Starbucks now delivering in SF -- we gave it a try
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bay Area coffee shop fundraiser for fallen Davis police officer raises $82K
Oakland police arrest person of interest in triple homicide
Teenage filmmakers bring forgotten Marin County cemetery into the spotlight
What's in a name? Survey reveals what locals, non-locals call SF
New report shows BART approval rating hits record low
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Accuweather Forecast: Warming trend ahead for Bay Area
Oscars 2019: Here the nominees with Bay Area ties
Show More
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
More News