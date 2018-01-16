FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese Spot 'Vietnoms' Debuts In Downtown San Jose

A new Vietnamese spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 387 S. 1st St. in downtown San Jose, the fresh arrival is called Vietnoms.

This newcomer--located inside the SoFa market--offers a variety of popular Vietnamese fare like banh mi, bun thit nuong (vermicelli bowls) and com tam (rice plates) in a fast-casual setting.

The restaurant features the build-your-own bowl or plate concept, where guests start by choosing a base like white or brown rice, chilled vermicelli, Vietnamese salad, or a baguette. They can then add protein options such as lemongrass pork, red-hot beef, curry-fried tofu, or shrimp patties.

Finally, guests select toppings like fried egg, pickled veggies, peanuts, cucumbers, and soy or fish sauce to round things out. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Vietnoms has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Kevin T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "Incredible spot that just opened right across the street from the climbing gym. Will definitely come here often to get a banh mi! Not to mention they have a fantastic vegetarian option."

Yelper Richard C. added: "Just went to Vietnoms for their soft opening, and I was not disappointed. I had a pork banh mi, and it was awesome. Pork was super tasty, and veggies were sweet and crunchy."

And David C. said: "Simple and delicious! We had the Red Hot Beef Banh Mi and a Vermicelli Bowl with the Lemongrass pork. Both were very tasty and we look forward to trying out the rest of the menu!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vietnoms is open weekdays from noon-2:30pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5pm-8pm, Wednesday and Friday from 5pm-8:30pm, and Saturday from noon-8:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News