food

A new kind of joy: Classic 'Joy of Cooking' cookbook gets first revision since 2006 with new recipes

NEW YORK -- With new recipes on everything from Thai-style wings to hot-smoked salmon, the next edition of "Joy of Cooking" is coming out this fall.

Scribner announced Thursday that the first revision of the classic cookbook since 2006 will be published Nov. 12.

The book was overseen by founding editor Irma S. Rombauer's great-grandson John Becker and his wife, Megan Scott.

"Joy of Cooking" includes hundreds of new recipes, an expanded offering of international food and a special section just for fermenting.

Becker said in a statement that the upcoming publication would incorporate current tastes while holding to the original methods of vetting and research.

The first edition was self-published by Rombauer in 1931. "Joy of Cooking" now has nearly 20 million copies in print.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbooksfoodcookingrecipecooking chefmothers day
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
Beef, pork recalled for possible human blood contamination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News