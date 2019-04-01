NO JOKE: Cheesecake Factory offering free food on April Fools' Day

The Cheesecake Factory is turning a holiday for tricks into a day of treats.
On April 1, the restaurant is giving away a $25 reward to use at DoorDash to 10,000 customers.
How do you get the free food? First, log into your DoorDash account, then go to the Cheesecake Factory website and click on the "Claim Free Food" button.
The button will appear at 3 p.m. CST on Monday. The $25 reward can be used any time through April 7.
