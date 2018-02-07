FOOD & DRINK

'Noah's Bagels' now toasting at former Genova's Delicatessen in Oakland's Temescal

By Hoodline
OAKLAND, Calif. --
A new Noah's Bagels has opened at the former Genova Delicatessen space at Temescal Plaza, which sat vacant for nearly a year. The addition marks the bagelry's third Oakland locale.

The menu features more than 20 different bagel styles, like chocolate chip, blueberry, asiago cheese, whole wheat, and sourdough, along with a selection of its signature double-whipped shmears like garlic-and-herb and jalapeno-and-salsa.

There's made-to-order egg breakfast sandwiches on offer, too, with options like turkey sausage, cheddar and bacon, and spinach. Lunch customers can expect sandwiches like pastrami on a potato roll, open-faced lox, and a veggie number with hummus and fresh veggies.

RELATED: Oakland's Genova Delicatessen closing after nearly a century

Rounding things out are a variety of espresso drink mainstays, like Peet's coffee, teas, smoothies, juices and more. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.

Ted R., the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 4th, said he "showed up on Sunday, while the fixtures were still sparkling. First things first, the service was excellent. It was almost lunchtime, but I decide to start my Noah's experience with the core product, a bagel and cream cheese."

Noah's Bagels (5095 Telegraph Ave. between 51st St. & 49th St.). is open weekdays from 5am-5pm, and on weekends from 5:30am-4pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessOakland
Related
Oakland's Genova Delicatessen closing after nearly a century
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News