Nob Hill's 4 newest businesses

CorePower Yoga
1900 Van Ness Ave.
Photo: CorePower Yoga/Yelp
This is the fourth location for CorePower Yoga, a Colorado-based fitness company which has an additional outpost at 241 California St. in the FiDi on the way. Currently, there are three classes available throughout the day. (See the full schedule here.)
With four stars out of one review on the site, CorePower Yoga is off to a positive start.
Yelper Stephanie W., who reviewed CorePower Yoga on June 6, wrote, "The locker area is a shared space similar to the Marina location (the Fremont Street and Mission Bay ones have a designated gender locker rooms). There are two studios which is great. They're a little on smaller side but we manage to fit everyone in. Glad there are more locations in SF!"
CorePower Yoga is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Altovino
1358 Mason St.
Photo: Mikey K./Yelp
AltoVino is an Italian spot offering pasta, wine and more.
According to its website, you can expect to find "seasonal Italian inspired dishes from rotating regions and an unmatched list of carefully selected, little known Italian alpine and volcanic wines."
Menu offerings include crostini with artichokes, fava, peas, spring onion, black olive puree and smoked ricotta; Raviolo Doppio that's filled with ricotta, spinach, meyer lemon and red wine braised veal with English peas; and flatiron steak with roasted asparagus, confit cipollini onions, parmigiano-reggiano and saba. (Check out the full menu here.)
Additionally, expect to find "30 wines by the glass & carafe and over 140 bottle list with a focus on Nebbiolo grape." If you need assistance narrowing down your choice of alcohol, you can always ask the owner and in-house sommelier, Claudio Villani for help.
AltoVino currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Davita P., who reviewed AltoVino on June 6, wrote, "Such a great meal! I've been here once for wine and appetizers after work, and again last night for dinner. Both times were great, this is definitely a new favorite spot."
Mike K. noted, "This place is heavenly. Everything about the restaurant is amazing. The service. The wine. The pasta. The steak and bone marrow, everything! It's my new favorite neighborhood restaurant."
Yelper Charlie Y. wrote, "The atmosphere is cute and intimate, with low lighting and cozy seating. The service great, albeit a little fancier than we would have guessed, and the wine selection was comprehensive with lots of different offerings."
AltoVino is open from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Megafauna Coffee
1098 Jackson St.
Sourdough toast with garbanzo, tahini, mint and smoked paprika. | Photo: Megafauna/Yelp
Megafauna Coffee is a new spot serving coffee, tea and more.
The pop up cafe, which recently opened for business in the neighborhood, offers coffee and espresso drinks in its new corner shop. Additionally, it features a food menu with items, like sourdough toast with garbanzo, tahini, mint and smoked paprika; lentil soffritto with fine herbs, a six-minute egg and sherry vinegar; and a whole wheat toast with sweet ricotta, d'anjou pear, citrus and chestnut honey.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 14 reviews, Megafauna Coffee has been earning positive attention.
Yelper Kris H., who reviewed Megafauna Coffee on April 4, wrote, "This cafe opened recently and is a local gem located in Nob Hill area. I am surprised I haven't already given a review to this place: I come here all the time. Coffee and food are absolutely tasty and hit the spot every single time."
Yelper Katherine Y. wrote, "Cute little neighborhood cafe that recently popped up! They have a nice assortment of breakfast items; some are a little steep, but covers the cost of the ambiance/location I suppose."
Megafauna Coffee is open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on weekdays.)
Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab & Gyro
1550 California St.
Icli kofte, common in Turkey's southeastern regional cuisine. | Photo: Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab /Yelp
Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab & Gyro is a Mediterranean, Turkish and Middle Eastern spot.
Expect to chow down on classic Mediterranean options, including the chicken gyro and lavash sandwiches. You'll also find soups, salads, signature entrees and a variety of sides like falafels, dolmas and more. (Explore the offerings here.)
Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab & Gyro's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Edward W., who reviewed Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab & Gyro on June 6, wrote, "This place doesn't look like much from the outside (it's literally an alley between two buildings with a roof) but the food is some of our favorite in town. They have falafel stuffed with goat cheese which are amazing."
Anissa R. noted, "Do yourself a favor and hop on that Tuba Express! If you are a lover of Mediterranean food or just want to try something different, come here ASAP! The boyfriend and I are always traveling and in the future, whenever we come back to SF, we are definitely coming back here!"
Yelper Joe L. wrote, "Delicious Turkish food in a smaller restaurant with a nice Turkish ambience. The staff is friendly and attentive. Prices are reasonable with a nice portion."
Tuba Express Mediterranean Kebab & Gyro is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.