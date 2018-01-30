FOOD & DRINK

'Nobuyuki' Sushi Bar Opens In Outer Richmond

Nobuyuki, a new sushi bar, has opened in the Outer Richmond at 2221 Clement St. (between 24th Ave. & 23rd Ave.).

As we reported last year, preparations were underway for taking over the former Luna Rossa space in June 2017. While the restaurant was initially expected to open last summer, it recently debuted.

The menu features an all-omakase or chef's choice selection, so expect to see a rotating menu with fresh seafood delivered daily. There's a sake pairing for the omakase selection, too.

The new sushi bar has already earned a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Bonnie Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised the chef, "who really knows what authentic Japanese food/real good sushi is. Love the ambience of this place too, it's like the best little secret you don't want others to know."

Diner Lauren D. praised Nobuyuki's "delicious and beautiful omakase for $65 per person. You can also order individual sushi but we went with the chef's choice. The atmosphere was good: nice lighting and decor, with jazz music."

Nobuyuki is now open at 2221 Clement St.
