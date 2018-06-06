FOOD & DRINK

Noe Valley's Hi-Way Burger and Fry set to debut this month

Future home of Hi-Way Burger and Fry. | Photo: Google

By Hoodline
It looks like Noe Valley is getting a new burger joint.

This week, veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. spotted signs of progress inside the space at 3853 24th St. (between Sanchez and Vicksburg Streets), previously home to wine bar Caskhouse.

After a recent visit, Al said "things are coming together" as interior work appears to be nearing completion and workers have installed kitchen equipment and a self-service soda fountain.

"A point of sale system is still wrapped in plastic and picture frames are going up," said Al. There's no word on the official menu, but the prices "seem reasonable."
Interior in progress. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

Public records indicate the business has been approved for beer and wine sales. According to public records, the new eatery comes from long-time restaurateur Randy Kaplan, who opened Mexican restaurant Pancho's at 1639 Polk St. in 1992.

Kaplan started in the restaurant business when he opened McBurley's in Isla Vista, California in 1985 while still a college student at UC Santa Barbara, according to Pancho's website. In 1998, he opened a second Pancho's location at 3440 Geary Blvd. in the Inner Richmond.

Al said that if all goes well, Hi-Way Burger and Fry should be open later this month. We've reached out to Kaplan for more information but have not yet heard back.

Thanks as ever to Al M. for the tip!

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News