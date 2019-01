Nopalito temporarily shutters on Broderick, launches pop-up

The Broderick Street location of Mexican mainstay Nopalito has shuttered for renovations, according to a statement from the restaurant.Slated to last between two and three weeks, the makeover will include an expanded bar and additional outdoor sidewalk seating, as well as a new awning and outdoor heaters.Those seeking their Nopalito fix during construction can head to neighboring grocer Falletti Foods , where the restaurant will be popping up for the duration of its closure.Expect to see an edited selection of the kitchen's offerings available for dine-in (with limited seating) or takeaway. The Falletti pop-up is open daily from 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.For the full sit-down Nopalito experience, there's also the restaurant's Sunset location at 1224 9th Ave., which will continue to serve the full menu. The 9th Ave. Nopalito is open daily from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.